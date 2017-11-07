Fiera Expo macchine per pastifici in Sicilia a Catania

7 novembre 2017  pubblicato da E. Bocci - Pama


La Pama Parsi Macchine torna in Sicilia per la Fiera espositiva di macchine per pasta in Sicilia RISTORA HOTEL SICILIA che si terrà presso il Centro Fieristico ETNAFIERE in loc. Belpasso a Catania dal 11 al 14 novembre 2017.

Il salone Fiera Expo macchine per pasta in Sicilia, specializzato nel settore alberghiero e nella ristorazione è nato per soddisfare le esigenze di innovazione e di aggiornamento da parte di un settore aziendale in costante crescita: attività alberghiere, ristoranti, gastronomie, pizzerie, esercizi commerciali operanti nella panificazione, nella pasticceria e pasta fresca, secca e senza glutine.

RN170-SC-partCi rivolgiamo a tutte le realtà del comparto Gastronomia, Pasta Fresca, pasta secca e pasta senza glutine, con l’intento di divenire momento di incontro privilegiato ed indispensabile sul territorio. Nel nostro Stand troverete MACCHINA PER BUSIATA CON TAGLIO AUTOMATICO, MACCHINA PER ORECCHIETTE-CAVATELLI-TROFIE-CAPUNTI, PRESSA IMPASTATRICE A DOPPIA VASCA, PASTORIZZATORI A GAS, MACCHINE PER SFOGLIA DI PASTA, RAVIOLATRICI AUTOMATICHE, MACCHINE PER CAPPELLETTI ED AGNOLOTTI, CONFEZIONATRICI E TERMOSIGILLATRICI IN ATMOSFERA MODIFICATA E ABBATTITORI DI TEMPERATURA PER GASTRONOMIA.

Vi aspettiamo numerosi presso lo Stand 55-56.

Per ricevere l’invito gratuito registratevi qui

E. Bocci - Pama
SEO Web Marketing Specialist PAMA PARSI MACCHINE s.r.l.
http://www.pamaroma.it





