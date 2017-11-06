LA PASTA CUORE MIO BIO GRANORO “ALLEATA” DEL CUORE

6 novembre 2017 


Sulla prestigiosa rivista americana “Scientific Reports” è stato pubblicato il risultato dello studio avviato nel 2012, dall’Istituto di Scienze della Vita della Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, che rivela la funzione nutraceutica di una particolare linea di pasta biologica a marchio Granoro (con i betaglucani dell’orzo). L’assunzione regolare di questa pasta può continuare a nutrire il tessuto cardiaco anche quando è “soffocato” dall’occlusione di una coronaria.

Mangiare pasta presto potrebbe diventare non solo una questione di gusto, ma anche di “cuore”.

E’ il risultato che è emerso dallo studio e dalla collaborazione di Granoro con l’Istituto di Scienze della Vita della Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna di Pisa, con cui l’azienda pugliese aveva avviato un progetto di ricerca dal 2012.

Questo progetto è stato finalizzato a dimostrare come l’assunzione regolare di pasta “CuoreMio Bio Granoro”, prodotta da Granoro con una miscela di semola di grano duro ed orzo Beta ricco in beta-glucani (fibre solubili naturalmente presenti in molti vegetali) stimoli la formazione di “by-pass” naturali, che possono continuare a nutrire il tessuto cardiaco anche quando è “soffocato” dall’occlusione di una coronaria.

I risultati dello studio, condotto su topi di laboratorio, sono stati pubblicati dall’autorevole rivista americana “Scientific Reports” (open access di Nature) dai ricercatori dell’Istituto di Scienze della Vita della Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, con il coordinamento del Prof. Vincenzo Lionetti dell’unità di Medicina Traslazionale TrancriLab.

Lo studio sui topi evidenzia il valore nutraceutico della pasta “CuoreMio Bio Granoro” dimostrando che l’assunzione regolare di questa pasta funzionale, contribuisce a stimolare nei cuori sani, la crescita di nuovi rami collaterali delle coronarie. Lo fa, aumentando l’espressione di due molecole: il fattore di crescita vascolare Vegf, che favorisce la formazione di nuovi vasi sanguigni, e la parchina, una proteina che protegge dagli effetti dell’ischemia, quelle cellule che rivestono il lume delle coronarie. I risultati della ricerca indicano inoltre, che l’assunzione giornaliera di pasta con beta-glucano d’orzo non induce resistenza all’insulina.

“Sino ad oggi, per aumentare il numero dei rami collaterali delle coronarie – spiega il Prof. Vincenzo Lionetti – sono state testate molteplici strategie invasive, ricorrendo all’uso di terapia genica e trapianto di cellule staminali. Questa è la prima volta che si favorisce la formazione di by-pass naturali attraverso un alimento funzionale, come la pasta con beta-glucano d’orzo”.

Per Granoro, da anni impegnata nel ricercare sempre nuove tecnologie produttive, è un ulteriore attestato di qualità da aggiungere al proprio percorso, durante il quale, non ha mai perso di vista il principio cardine di tutta la produzione aziendale: offrire al consumatore prodotti in grado di sostenere la salute e la sana alimentazione.

 

link allo studio: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-13949-1

