In evidenza
- Pastaria 5/2017 è on line. Scaricalo subito gratuitamente!26 settembre 2017
- Tutto esaurito per il Pastaria Festival25 settembre 2017
- Spazio Aziende & Innovazione del Pastaria Festival: il programma delle presentazioni19 settembre 2017
-
Diventa sostenitore di Pastaria.
Download
- PASTARIA INTERNATIONAL 5/2017 (ENGLISH) (file iBooks) (97,2 MiB, 142 download)
- PASTARIA 5/2017 (ITALIANO) (file iBooks) (98,5 MiB, 165 download)
- PASTARIA INTERNATIONAL 5/2017 (ENGLISH) (low resolution PDF) (18,0 MiB, 122 download)
- PASTARIA 5/2017 (ITALIANO) (PDF a bassa risoluzione) (19,0 MiB, 230 download)
- PASTARIA INTERNATIONAL 5/2017 (ENGLISH) (high resolution PDF) (95,1 MiB, 128 download)
- PASTARIA 5/2017 (ITALIANO) (PDF ad alta risoluzione) (84,1 MiB, 253 download)
Macchine e impianti
- Fiera Expo macchine per pastifici in Sicilia a Catania7 novembre 2017
- Il Gruppo Pavan entra a far parte dell’universo GEA18 ottobre 2017
-
Registrati subito a Pastaria.it. E' gratis.
Ingredienti
- Jelex Seafood: Mince and trimmings excellent for filling pasta7 novembre 2017
- MartinoRossi SpA e HI-FOOD SpA firmano un accordo per lo sviluppo congiunto di nuovi ingredienti funzionali28 aprile 2017
Tweet
- Fiera Expo macchine per pastifici in Sicilia a Catania https://t.co/iKjlqov6Oq
- Jelex Seafood: Mince and trimmings excellent for... https://t.co/OWK4f0EVtK
- LA PASTA CUORE MIO BIO GRANORO "ALLEATA" DEL CUORE https://t.co/CIP3HnWmDL
- Oggi è il World Pasta Day https://t.co/qt57eij3Eg
Foto in News
-
Scopri la nostra meravigliosa App.